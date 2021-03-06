Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.16) and the highest is ($0.89). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

