Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Hold

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Biotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FBIO. Dawson James upped their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $4.11 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $41,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.