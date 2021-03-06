Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Sell

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73. Getty Realty has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 177,388 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

