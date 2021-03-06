Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,101. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 4,865 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $3,569,780. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.