Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

SCSC stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.