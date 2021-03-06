Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 125,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wipro by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

