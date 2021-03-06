Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATN International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $792.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ATN International by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

