Zacks Investment Research Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GNMK opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,837. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

