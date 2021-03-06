Zacks Investment Research Lowers Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $290.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 32,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $114,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 932,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,123. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.