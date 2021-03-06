Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) to “Hold”

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALLK. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos stock opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Allakos will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,158 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,120 over the last 90 days. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Allakos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

