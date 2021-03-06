Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to “Hold”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $781.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,525. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 126,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

