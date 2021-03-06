Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

