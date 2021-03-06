Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games reported loss in fourth-quarter 2020 while revenues declined year over year. The topline was negatively impacted by decline in Gaming revenues due to continued reduced operations of casino operators globally as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Nonetheless, Lottery revenues grew driven by higher international product sales while SciPlay revenues benefited from improved payer conversion, which outpaced industry growth. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, the balance sheet still remains highly leveraged, which is a major concern. Further, a slowing China economy does not bode well for the stock.”

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.