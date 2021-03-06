Zeal Asset Management Ltd Invests $7.53 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000. Yatsen accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000.

YSG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 4,797,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,585. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on YSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

