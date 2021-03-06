Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0542 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $986.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Token Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

