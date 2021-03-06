Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $792.71 on Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $792.71 or 0.01662567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $767,940.96 and approximately $18,191.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.99 or 0.00467672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00068688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00078878 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io.

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

