Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $169.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $139.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after buying an additional 670,068 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,665,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,365,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,804,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

