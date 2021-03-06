Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 990.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

