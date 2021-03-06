Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $400.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ZM opened at $337.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.54. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.