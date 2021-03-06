ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 494,000 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,541,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,890,000 after buying an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,215,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $172,472,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.