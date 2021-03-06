Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 3,032,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,117,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

