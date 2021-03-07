-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.03. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FRGI opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

