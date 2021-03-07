$0.09 EPS Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,292. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

