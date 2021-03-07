-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.65. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

