-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

Several research firms have commented on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $118.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

