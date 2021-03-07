$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 350,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

IRWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 3,684,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

