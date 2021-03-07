$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 350,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $3,507,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

IRWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. 3,684,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,607. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.