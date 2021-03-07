-$0.47 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.54). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. DermTech has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $954.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.99.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Finally, S&T Bank acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.