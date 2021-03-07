-$0.54 EPS Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Neovasc reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

