$0.60 EPS Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Six analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.72.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.