$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Incyte reported earnings per share of ($2.86) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

INCY stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Incyte by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

