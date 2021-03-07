-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.87). Carvana posted earnings of ($1.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.11.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $2,593,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $5,850,475.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,018 shares of company stock worth $252,617,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $261.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 2.52.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

