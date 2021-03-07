$0.75 EPS Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $655,924 in the last 90 days. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 21,826.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.