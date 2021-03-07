$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

NYSE SPB opened at $81.01 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

