-$1.09 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 230.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($4.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,952,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,963,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,555,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,057,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

