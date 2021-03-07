$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 54,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRP by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.