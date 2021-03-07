$1.62 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.47. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

