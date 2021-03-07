$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.82. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $11.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $12.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.83. 6,949,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,338,864. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

