$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.55. The stock had a trading volume of 414,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,437. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.44.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

