$1.70 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. SYNNEX posted earnings of $3.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 200,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.