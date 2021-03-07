$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $355,121,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $18.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,332.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,646. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,473.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,347.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

