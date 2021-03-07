$105.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $105.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.06 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $75.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $472.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.04 billion to $482.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $553.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $522.35 billion to $582.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $22.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,000.46. 5,388,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,748. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,225.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,202.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

