10,594 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 139,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the third quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

