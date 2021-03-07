1,115 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Roku by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,957,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

