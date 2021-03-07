115,000 Shares in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Profile

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

