12,211 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

