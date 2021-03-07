1,221,748 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,221,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

