125 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.84 and its 200 day moving average is $361.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $276.34 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

