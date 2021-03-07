149,994 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 149,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

FCAC stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.