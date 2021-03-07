150,000 Shares in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Bought by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of ZAGG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZAGG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in ZAGG by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ZAGG by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZAGG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ZAGG Inc has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

ZAGG Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.