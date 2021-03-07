15,055 Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

